Detroit police: 61-year-old man missing for nearly a week

William Miller was last seen on Feb. 6

William Miller
William Miller (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old William Miller, who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Detroit police said Miller was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. and had left residence in the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue.

William MillerDetails
Age61 years old
HeightUnknown
WeightUnknown
ClothingTan coat, white t-shirt, khaki pants, Reebok gym shoes

Police said Miller is in good physical condition; however, his caretaker reported that he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit’ Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

