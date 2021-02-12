Detroit police: 61-year-old man missing for nearly a week

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 61-year-old William Miller, who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Detroit police said Miller was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. and had left residence in the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue.

William Miller Details Age 61 years old Height Unknown Weight Unknown Clothing Tan coat, white t-shirt, khaki pants, Reebok gym shoes

Police said Miller is in good physical condition; however, his caretaker reported that he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit’ Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

