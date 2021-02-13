Police seek information in Detroit triple shooting that injured 3

All three involved in the struggle were shot.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Saturday at around 1:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit.

According to police, a 23-year-old man pulled out a weapon during an argument with two other people in the area.

Police say after he pulled out the weapon the situation escalated with a struggle between him, another 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. All three were shot during the struggle.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. The gunman took himself to the hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police at 313-596-1140.