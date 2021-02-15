3K TCF Center COVID vaccination appointments in Detroit rescheduled due to severe weather

Due to the major snowfall and expected difficult driving conditions, 3,000 COVID vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the TCF Center will be moved to Saturday.

DETROIT – Three thousand COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the TCF Center will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 due to severe weather, according to the city of Detroit.

“Due to the major snowfall and expected difficult driving conditions, 3,000 COVID vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the TCF Center will be moved to Saturday. While the date of the appointment has changed, the scheduled time on the new date will stay the same as the original date. The second dose appointment also will not change and will remain on March 16th. If any individual scheduled a $2 ride for Tuesday, the ride will now arrive on Saturday at the same time,” read a statement released by the city.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stated that the move was the right approach considering the fact that getting to the TCF Center Tuesday could be very difficult for a lot of people.

“Rather than have to reschedule a lot of people who might miss their appointment weeks down the road, it just made sense to shift everyone at once to a day weather should not be an issue,” he said.

The city is expected to receive between 6 to 10 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

As a result of the heavy snowfall the city is asking residents to remove parked cars from the streets by 6 p.m. on Monday.

In a news release the city stated that contractors will plow all residential streets starting early Tuesday.

Contractors have 24 hours to complete the snow plowing and will be required to clear at least 16 feet on all residential streets.

What residents can expect Monday night and Tuesday

DPW crews will plow and salt on major thoroughfares.

Bike lanes will be cleared after vehicle travel lanes have all been removed of snow; accumulated snow in bike lanes will be pushed to the closest intersection and hauled away.

The following contractors will be deployed to plow residential streets

District 1 – Jordan Landscaping

District 2 – Jordan Landscaping

District 3 – A-Team Snow & Ice Control

District 4 – Payne Landscaping

District 5 – Gibralter Construction

District 6 – Gibralter Construction

District 7 – A-Team Snow & Ice Control

