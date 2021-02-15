Tracking snow emergencies in Metro Detroit for Feb. 15-16, 2021-- view list here

Communities will issue snow emergencies to alert drivers that vehicles should be moved from city streets to make way for snow plow trucks.

If you leave your vehicle parked in the street, you risk having it plowed in and/or receiving a ticket.

We expect to compile a list of snow emergencies here for Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Some areas of Metro Detroit are expected to receive an additional 8 inches of snow by Tuesday morning -- view the full forecast here.

Check back here to view the snow emergencies in your community.

There are currently no snow emergencies.

Winter weather already has prompted some school closings in Metro Detroit.

With plenty of snow expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, so you can expect even more closings to be announced.