Man charged with mutilating body in connection with missing 29-year-old Livingston County woman

DETROIT – Dowan Knighton, 47, is in jail in connection with the recently discovered remains of 29-year-old Kayla Pierce of Livingston County.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Knighton with mutilation of a dead body, concealing the death of an individual and tampering with evidence.

All of this started with a call to police. Detroit police said Pierce’s mother reported her missing on Nov. 24, 2020.

A few months later, Local 4 cameras were on the scene Thursday as officers with the Detroit police, Michigan State Police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department found her remains in Detroit on Feb. 11 at about 8 p.m.

Officers arrested Knighton at the scene. He was arraigned Saturday and given a $50,000 bond.

He is expected to return to court Feb. 25.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pierce’s family pay for funeral expenses. You can donate here.

