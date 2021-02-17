Detroit Mayor Duggan: 85% of city streets cleared, contractors face penalties

DETROIT – A majority of residential streets in Detroit have already been cleared of snow, but Detroit did not meet its 24-hour goal of clearing the streets. Around 85 percent of streets were cleared within the timeframe.

“It’s crazy, you can see people come in, slide down the street. I had to shovel so they won’t run into my car. It’s dangerous. I don’t even want my son coming out here and playing in the snow,” resident Andrew Moore said. “Basically the cars, they made their own way to the traffic. No salt truck. I don’t even see them coming down the side streets.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addressed the situation on Wednesday at a press conference. He said there was still more work left to be done.

“Getting out in the middle of a snowstorm and executing is a challenging job. We had a number of contractors that went extremely well and we had a couple that could not keep up with the pace -- and we’re dealing with that now,” Duggan said.

Officials said city workers with the Public Works and General Services Department will be joining to assist with the work that’s left. As a result, a portion of pay will be cut for city contractors who did not make their 24-hour rule.

“A couple of contractors are gonna have a deduction from their fee because the city workers had to do part of their work. But at this point, I think we’re very well coordinated,” Duggan said.

Duggan said he wants residents to report to the city if a street hasn’t been cleared yet. They’re hoping to have all the streets cleared by Thursday.

