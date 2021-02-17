Residents using stoves for heat likely cause of apartment building fire on Detroit’s east side

An early morning fire in an east side apartment complex may have been caused by residents using stoves to heat their apartments according to the Detroit Fire Department.

The fire department was called to the complex on E. 7 mile near Hoover shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Two people, one of which was a 3-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital for medical treatment although their injuries are not believe to be serious.

Several residents of the apartment building tell Local 4, they had asked for the owner multiple times to fix the heat in the building. That they needed to use stoves and space heaters to heat their apartments, and that it was so cold in there that they could see their breath inside.