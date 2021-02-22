31ºF

Ad

Local News

2-vehicle collision kills pedestrian on Detroit’s east side

Victim was standing on street corner when he was struck

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Local, Local News, Conner Street, Gratiot Avenue, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Pedestrian Killed, Wayne County, Wayne County News, Fatal Collision, Detroit Crash
A Detroit police car (WDIV)
A Detroit police car (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed Sunday when a collision caused one of the vehicles to strike him.

Police said he was standing on the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street when two vehicles collided in the intersection at about 8:40 p.m.

It is unknown which of the two vehicles struck the pedestrian on the corner.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu remained on the scene and called 911. Police said she did not have any injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: