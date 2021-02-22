2-vehicle collision kills pedestrian on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed Sunday when a collision caused one of the vehicles to strike him.

Police said he was standing on the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street when two vehicles collided in the intersection at about 8:40 p.m.

It is unknown which of the two vehicles struck the pedestrian on the corner.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu remained on the scene and called 911. Police said she did not have any injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.