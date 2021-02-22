Oakland County officials warn residents about COVID-19 vaccine phone scam

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Officials in Oakland County are warning the community about a scam related to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

A caller has reportedly been reaching out to residents and asking questions in order to schedule a vaccine appointment and then is asking for personal and financial information.

READ: FBI: Scammers are selling fake COVID-19 vaccines online

“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or social security numbers,” Leigh-Anne Stafford, a health officer for Oakland County, said. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”

Ad

READ: More scam coverage