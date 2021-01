DETROIT – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is putting out a warning to protect consumers from scammers who are preying on people’s fears during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been reports of fake COVID-19 test kits and now there are fake vaccines being sold online. Thieves want more than just your money, they want your personal money.

