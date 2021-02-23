Hyperlocal products wanted for Meijer’s Rivertown Market in Detroit

Rendering of Rivertown Market on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – Meijer’s new Rivertown Market in Detroit is searching for hyperlocal products before it opens for business later this year on East Jefferson Avenue.

The store has a goal of 2,000 local products and is inviting local businesses to submit their offerings for consideration right here.

This small format store will be located at 1475 East Jefferson Ave. The 42,000-square-foot store is expected to employ 60 people and be completed in late 2021 or early 2022.

Meijer has three other such “small format” stores: Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids, Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak, and Capital City Market in Lansing.

