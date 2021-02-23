Live Stream: Authorities give updates on Tiger Woods car crash

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff officials are holding a news conference about the car crash involving golf legend Tiger Woods.
The news conference will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.
He was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.
