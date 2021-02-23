46ºF

Local News

Live Stream: Authorities give updates on Tiger Woods car crash

Golf star suffered leg injuries in crash

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

FILE - Tiger Woods smiles during a winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, in this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, file photo. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff officials are holding a news conference about the car crash involving golf legend Tiger Woods.

The news conference will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.

He was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

