Michigan adds race data to COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

According to data reported as of Feb. 22, 1,252,497 Michigan residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 547,163 of those individuals do not have race information recorded.

DETROIT – On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services posted race data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard to provide additional information about vaccinations in the state.

According to data reported as of Feb. 22, 1,252,497 Michigan residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 547,163 of those individuals do not have race information recorded.

Ad

“Ensuring those who are most vulnerable are protected by the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a high priority for Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Black and Brown communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus, and improving the race and ethnicity data being collected for vaccinations is critical for ensuring the equitable administration of the vaccine. We will use this data to continue to drive our strategy towards making sure everyone has equitable access to the vaccines.”

New: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 582,719; Death toll now at 15,396

Only 56% of reported COVID-19 vaccine doses have race data recorded, a number MDHHS is actively working to improve. Race data collected over the vaccine implementation period shows of those vaccinated:

Ad

43.7% are unknown.

41.7% are white.

9.5% are listed as other.

3.7% are Black.

1.1% are Asian or Pacific Islander.

0.3% are American Indian/Alaskan Native race.

A direct entry tool is now live and allows this information to be entered directly into Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) and immunization providers across the state are asked to submit race data for all vaccines administered.

Before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, race and ethnicity information could not be submitted as a data field to MCIR.

The database collects and consolidates immunization information from multiple providers into a comprehensive immunization record allowing providers to view up-to-date patient immunization history.

Currently, 85% of the race and ethnicity data being reported to MCIR comes from electronic medical records.

“We urge Michiganders to fill out race data questions on forms when they get their vaccine,” said Khaldun. “Knowing this information helps guide the state’s strategy and allows us to address any gaps as we move forward getting Michiganders protected from the virus.”

Ad

Coronavirus in Michigan