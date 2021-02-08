Meijer to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Michigan stores: What to know

DETROIT – Meijer is launching a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at stores across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses in its first week.

Meijer says the vaccines will be administered to Michiganders 65 years and older who have pre-registered through the company’s vaccine registration process.

During the last few weeks, Meijer says it has conducted vaccine clinics in numerous counties throughout the state, administering up to 1,200 vaccines in a single day at some stores. Since its first clinic on Jan. 15, the retailer has administered more than 20,000 doses in Michigan and more than 30,000 doses overall, primarily to seniors 65 and older.

Ad

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed that more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. By the end of Wednesday, the state had administered exactly 1,076,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor.

Related: Feds give Michigan $8.3 million for COVID vaccine distribution support

On January 11, Michigan moved into the next phase of vaccinations, which includes teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

Ad

Registration info

The vaccine clinics conducted by Meijer are not open to walk-ups. Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register. Meijer encourages anyone interested in receiving the vaccine to register, as the retailer intends to eventually offer the vaccine to all Michiganders eligible via the CDC guidelines in the coming weeks and months.

The retailer is not releasing the location of the clinics as registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them.

Ad

Coronavirus resources: