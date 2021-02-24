38ºF

Detroit police say 19-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in shooting

Police investigating circumstance of shooting near Gratiot Avenue, McNichols Road

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 19-year-old man has been killed and two other people were injured in a shooting.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Gratiot Avenue and McNichols Road.

Police said a man, unknown age, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and is hospitalized, and a 21-year-old man sustained a grazing wound.

Officials said the victims received help in Eastpointe.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

