Detroit police looking for 52-year-old man missing since April

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

William Lundy
William Lundy (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 52-year-old man.

William Lundy was last seen on April 12 at 3 p.m. in the 14300 block of Kercheval in Detroit.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

William LundyDetails
Age52
Height6′4′'
Weight300 lbs
ClothesGray t-shirt, black sport coat, blue jeans, black shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

