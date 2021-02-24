Detroit police looking for 52-year-old man missing since April

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 52-year-old man.
William Lundy was last seen on April 12 at 3 p.m. in the 14300 block of Kercheval in Detroit.
He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|William Lundy
|Details
|Age
|52
|Height
|6′4′'
|Weight
|300 lbs
|Clothes
|Gray t-shirt, black sport coat, blue jeans, black shoes
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage