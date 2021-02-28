WeLoveU Foundation brings nationwide blood drive to Metro Detroit

The blood drive will be carried out in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The International WeLoveU Foundation (“WeLoveU”) in partnership with Versiti is hosting a blood drive on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Delta Hotels Marriott located in Farmington Hills.

The hotel is located at 37529 Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills.

Recent winter storms created widespread concern for the nation’s severe blood supply shortages.

“Supplies of some blood types are reaching critically low levels across Michigan,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.

To help combat this shortage, WeLoveU has partnered with regional blood centers to promote the lifesaving blood collection which is critical to the nation’s health infrastructure.

This event is one of over 20 blood drives taking place throughout the US as a part of WeLoveU’s National Blood Drive Campaign.

WeLoveU’s Los Angeles blood drive captured the attention of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who commended the spirit of the WeLoveU volunteers.

The blood drive will be carried out in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing. Community members are invited to sign up and participate.

Blood donors must be in good health and have a normal temperature on the day of donation.

The International WeLoveU Foundation is a non-governmental organization associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

WeLoveU helps to spread awareness of the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiatives which promote a better world environment and society by 2030.

For more information on the organization click here.