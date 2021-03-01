Central Michigan University Dow Science Building evacuated due to chemical spill

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Dow Science Building at Central Michigan University was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a chemical spill.
There were no illnesses or injuries caused by the chemical spill. Police have not provided any information on the chemical that spilled.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday crews from a fire department were at the scene working to address the situation.
Central Alert: Stay clear of Dow Science Building due to a chemical incident. Emergency services are responding.— CMU Police Dept. (@cmupd) March 1, 2021