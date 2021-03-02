Video captures porch pirate stealing from teacher’s home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Plymouth teacher learned that two packages delivered to her home have been stolen from her porch.

Monday was a big day for many Michigan schools as kids were returning to the classroom full time.

Lawrene Rocheleau is an elementary school music teacher in Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and was excited because she ordered a special backpack for her computer that she takes to class.

“I looked at my video and saw that one (package) was delivered and I got a second one,” Rocheleau said.

READ: Meijer holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ford Field in Detroit for educators

READ: Parents and educators from Wayne-Westland Community Schools react to in-person learning resuming

Ad

However, when she got home, there was no sign of them. She checked her home video and saw that a woman took the packages. A glimpse of her vehicle -- believed to be a Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner -- was caught on camera.

While one package was work-related, the second package was likely from her son and daughter-in-law in Hawaii.

“My son’s in the military and we haven’t seen them in over a year,” she said. “That one makes me a little sad because it was probably artwork my grandson did and things from them.”

“That’s priceless,” she added. “I don’t think I’m angry. I’m just sad that somebody would do this to other people, especially in this time when everyone’s already being hurt over things and lots of stuff going on right now. For us teachers, we’ve gone through a lot. I’m not mad at her because it’s hard to be mad at someone you don’t know what they’ve gone through too. She must be going through something too to go and take things from people.”

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department.

READ: Some University of Michigan students and parents push for in-person commencement