Meijer holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ford Field in Detroit for educators

DETROIT – On Monday, Meijer hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ford Field for educators and educational staff in Michigan.

A total of 2,600 people got the chance to get vaccinated at the event.

The vaccination clinic was pre-registration only and at capacity before the event started. It was only open from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Recently Meijer and the Michigan Education Special Services Association collaborated to identify and schedule 2,600 education employees still needing the vaccine.

Some say this is the key to helping get students back into classrooms safely.

