70-year-old charged after man stabbed in back in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 70-year-old man has been charged after someone was stabbed in the back in Royal Oak, police said.

Royal Oak officers were called around 2:50 p.m. Feb. 27 to the area of Judson Avenue and Greenfield Road, according to authorities.

Police said a 52-year-old man had been stabbed in the back with a knife. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Samuel Lee Bourne, Jr., 70, was taken into custody, officials said.

Samuel Lee Bourne, Jr. (WDIV)

Bourne was arraigned Friday at 44th District Court. He is charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony with a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

He is being held on $5,000 bail and can’t have contact with the victim, possess weapons or drugs, or park within 500 feet of the victim’s home if released.

Bourne is scheduled to return to court March 12.