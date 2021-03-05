Police shoot man armed with rifle on Detroit east side, pointing weapon at officers

DETROIT – Detroit police shoot a man Thursday after they said he pointed his rifle at officers.

The man was shot one time at the intersection of East Warren Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

The scanner picked up police communication at about 5:30 p.m. after calls of a man threatening people at a Sunoco gas station on Cadillac Boulevard and East Warren Avenue.

“He was leveling (the rifle), pointing it at people, highly intoxicated and he was demanding that the store clerk open the security door,” said Detroit police Cmdr. Darin Szilagy.

The suspect ended up at a house on Pennsylvania Street. Police surrounded the home, but he suddenly made a move.

“He started walking down the center of the street with the rifle and he leveled it at one of our police officers and one officer fired a single round,” Szilagy said. “This officer had no choice but to defend himself and his fellow officers.”

The Sunoco gas station where the incident began was the scene of a deadly shooting Oct. 19. The man murdered that night is believed to be the cousin of the man shot on Thursday, according to people who know him.

The man was listed in temporary serious condition as of 11 p.m. Thursday.