35-year-old man killed in Monroe County single vehicle crash while speeding

Police say the victim, Lambertville resident Nathan James Mahrt, was driving a silver 2020 Nissan 370Z southbound on Douglas Road north of Summerfield Road when the crash happened.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A 35-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened on Summerfield east of Douglas in Bedford Township at around 3:46 a.m. Saturday.

While he was making a turn in the area the Nissan went off the roadway to the south. It is unknown how the car went off the roadway.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and tree before coming to rest. Police say speeding was a contributing factor in the crash. An investigation is looking into whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

Mahrt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.

