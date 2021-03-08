Man in critical condition after assault on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault that happened early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old man had an argument inside a home located near the intersection of West McNichols Road and Le Salle Avenue when the 29-year-old picked up an object and struck the other man multiple times, injuring him before he left.

Police said it happened at about 1 a.m.

The 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

