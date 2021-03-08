Michigan AG’s office looks into state’s COVID-19 nursing home policy

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office is looking into the state’s COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Last week, House Republicans sent a formal letter to the Department of Justice asking for a full investigation into the state’s handling of COVID in nursing homes.

Only eight representatives left their names off the letter. That includes House Speaker Jason Wentworth. Another 11 republicans signed onto the campaign to impeach Whitmer or force her to resign over the policy. Nessel said her office wants more than just allegations.

“I think oftentimes it is appropriate for the office to investigate. But not just when you say, ‘We don’t like what this policy is.’” Nessel said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state’s plan to place stable COVID patients in long-term care facilities has been a source of contention.

The centers for Medicaid, Medicare and the AARP have been calling for Whitmer to release all the state data on nursing home deaths. She addressed that question on CNN over the weekend.

“We have released an incredible amount of data. We have followed the federal requirements. Every step of the way,” Whitmer said.

