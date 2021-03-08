Police investigate discovery of dead newborn in Lincoln Park

DETROIT – People living on Fort Street are still trying to figure out who placed a baby in a bag leaving it in a wooded area nearby.

“She could have left that baby on the doorstep instead of doing what she did,” said nearby resident, Elizabeth Breur.

Footage taken from a phone captured images of police searching the area after the heartbreaking discovery of the lifeless body was made Saturday night. Breur saw it all from her living room window.

“It’s bothering me. I just feel bad for that child that it had to be out there in that freezing cold,” Breur added.

Outcry over the situation continues to grow. Debbie Bolin started a shrine.

“I wanted him to be remembered and know that he’s not garbage. He’s a baby and he’s a child of God,” said Bolin.

There is no telling if the baby died in the bag or was dumped after passing away.

“If something went wrong or whatever, I think they should have buried him or something. But not put him in a trash and dismissed him,” said Bolin.

In the meantime, the search continues for the child’s mother. Although nothing has been confirmed by police, neighbors have a feeling she might be a familiar face.

“I just want her to be aware that what she did was wrong,” said Breur.

Local 4 News is working to find out how the baby died.

