28-year-old woman charged in connection to newborn found dead in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the death of a newborn baby found in Lincoln Park last month.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Autumn Tate, of Lincoln Park, has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of abandonment of a child.

Lincoln Park police were dispatched at about 8 p.m. on March 6 to the 4000 block of Fort Street on a report of a “suspicious situation.” Police located a plastic bag with a deceased newborn inside.

An investigation led to Tate’s arrest on March 30.

Prosecutors said Tate allegedly gave birth beside a lake near her home and then threw the child in a garbage bag before abandoning him.