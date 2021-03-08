What to know as Detroit public schools resume in-person learning

DETROIT – In-person instruction resumed Monday at Detroit Public Schools Community District buildings.

About 20,000 students have opted to return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic this spring. However, only about 20-30% of teachers have agreed to return.

Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti estimates only about 1,000 of the returning students will receive full face-to-face instruction right now.

Some teachers are still teaching remotely, even if their students are at the school. Students will either have supervision from a teacher or an adult if they are physically at school.

The president of the teachers union is traveling with the school superintendent on Monday to look at the mitigation measures that are being taken to protect staff and students. The president will report back to the teachers.

