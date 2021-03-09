40ºF

LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2021 State of the City

Watch live at 7 p.m.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, talks Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Detroit about the initiative to give about 51,000 K-12 public school students in Detroit computer tablets and high-speed internet to help transition from classroom to virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. As schools closed in March as part of the state's stay home order to slow the spread of the virus many suburban districts quickly moved teaching online. Detroit lagged because nine of 10 students don't have access to tablets, computers or the internet. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 8th State of the City address on Tuesday night.

Duggan will deliver the speech in front of the assembly line inside the new $1.6B Stellantis assembly plant located Mack and St. Jean.

Duggan’s speech will highlight job creation efforts, skills training and other commitments to creating opportunities for Detroiters.

Watch the speech at 7 p.m. -- watch live on Local 4 or in the live stream below:

