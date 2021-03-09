LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2021 State of the City

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 8th State of the City address on Tuesday night.
Duggan will deliver the speech in front of the assembly line inside the new $1.6B Stellantis assembly plant located Mack and St. Jean.
Duggan’s speech will highlight job creation efforts, skills training and other commitments to creating opportunities for Detroiters.
