Macomb County says new COVID vaccine appointments now available daily

The Macomb County Health Department announced Tuesday it will have new COVID-19 vaccination appointments added to its system on a daily basis.

The county said it has made an update to its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system based on an increased number of doses coming to the county, allowing it to increase the appointments.

The county said starting Tuesday, March 9, the county’s online scheduling system will be open 24/7 at www.macombgov.org/covidvaccine with new appointments added on a daily basis.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to check the system frequently, as changes and additions are made in real time.

In addition to scheduling online appointments through www.macombgov.org/covidvaccine , eligible individuals can visit www.macombgov.org/vaccinecentral for a list of vaccine providers.

Macomb County continues to encourage residents aged 60 and older, and/or 50 and older with pre-existing medical conditions, who need transportation assistance to get a vaccine, to register with the SMART Bus Macomb Vaccine Registration Line. They will then be contacted by the health department to schedule an appointment when one is available. Individuals can register at smartbus.org/macombvaccine, or they can call the registration line at 586-421-6579 if they are unable to use the internet.

County officials are “confident” its COVID-19 vaccine dose allocation will not be decreased in the coming weeks and months.

“Since the start of our vaccination effort, seniors have been our top priority,” said county Executive Mark Hackel. “So I am thrilled to share that 61 percent of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated. That’s 93,000 individuals who have received their first dose or been fully vaccinated. Know that we will continue to prioritize our seniors, as they are the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19.”

