Woman killed when driver loses control, crashes into parked car on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A woman was killed overnight when the driver of the car she was in lost control and crashed on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday (March 9) in the 1400 block of West Grand Boulevard, near West Hancock Street, according to authorities.

Officials said a 24-year-old man was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control and struck a parked car.

His passenger, a woman between 25 and 30 years old, was killed in the crash, authorities said.

Detroit police said the investigation is still in the early stages, so there aren’t any more details about the crash at this time.

The scene of a fatal March 9, 2021, crash at West Grand Boulevard and Hancock Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)