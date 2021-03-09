Woman shot, killed in middle of street on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – Police said a woman was shot and killed in the middle of the street on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday (March 9) in the 9600 block of Braile Street at Orangelawn Street, which is near Rouge Park, according to authorities.

Officials said when police arrived, the woman, who is about 26 years old, was still alive. She was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead when she arrived, according to police.

Witnesses reported hearing about five or six shots in the area, authorities said. Officers found shell casings when they arrived at the scene.

About eight men were seen leaving the scene -- two in cars, two northbound on foot and four southbound on foot, police said. At this time, nobody saw shots being fired, so these men would be considered persons of interest, Detroit police said.

Ad

It’s unclear if the shots were fired by one or multiple people, but the shell casings appear to indicate the shots were fired from the same type of gun, according to authorities.

Police are investigating whether an argument on Monday might be connected to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.