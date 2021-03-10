Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 14-year-old Deshila Pinkston, who was last seen Monday, March 8.

Police said Deshila was last seen at about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Connor Street.

Deshila Pinkston Details Age 14 years old Height 5′2″ Weight 120 pounds Clothing Black leather jacket, shorts, pink and black shoes Other Long black hair and wearing glasses

Police said that it was reported Deshila was in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5501 or 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

