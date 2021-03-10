43ºF

Local News

Detroit police search for 14-year-old girl

Police say Deshila Pinkston was last seen at home on Connor Street

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Detroit
,
Missing Teen
,
Missing Person
,
Local News
,
News
,
Local
,
Deshila Pinkston
,
Connor Street
,
Detroit Police
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD 5th Precinct
,
Crime Stoppers
Deshila Pinkston (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 14-year-old Deshila Pinkston, who was last seen Monday, March 8.

Police said Deshila was last seen at about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Connor Street.

Deshila PinkstonDetails
Age14 years old
Height5′2″
Weight120 pounds
ClothingBlack leather jacket, shorts, pink and black shoes
OtherLong black hair and wearing glasses

Police said that it was reported Deshila was in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5501 or 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: