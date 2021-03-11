Former AMC Woodhaven 10 will reopen as Emagine Theatre this spring

Emagine Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will reopen the former AMC Theatre in Woodhaven as a 10-screen Emagine Theatre this spring.

Emagine Woodhaven will open in late spring, according to a release. The 10-screen theater is located at 21720 Allen Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183, between West Road and King Road.

Emagine franchisee, Jon Goldstein originally opened Emagine Woodhaven in 2009, and sold it to AMC in 2017. “We are thrilled to have this location back in the Emagine Family.” said Jon Goldstein. He added, “We think this is a great market and allows us to bring big Hollywood movies and some unique content the community.”

AMC Woodhaven Village 10 closed in October 2020 as AMC Theatres continues to struggle amid pandemic closures and capacity limits around the country.

“We are really happy to have Emagine Woodhaven back in our portfolio of theatres. We have missed serving Woodhaven and the surrounding Downriver communities, so when this property became available, we jumped on the opportunity.” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment.