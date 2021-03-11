Morning Briefing March 11, 2021: 3rd stimulus check update, poll suggests 1 in 5 Americans lost someone close in pandemic, NASA rover captures audio from Mars

Who is eligible for the $1,400 stimulus payment?

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Most Americans will be getting the full amount. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Income is based on your 2020 tax filing, or if you haven’t filed yet, your 2019 taxes. (AGI)

The White House said Wednesday that President Biden will sign the massive bill on Friday, March 12.

About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research illustrates how the stage is set for a two-tiered recovery. The public’s worry about the virus has dropped to its lowest point since the fall, before the holidays brought skyrocketing cases into the new year.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 601,284 as of Wednesday, including 15,707 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 2,316 new cases and 8 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 598,968 confirmed cases, including 15,699 deaths.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 4.5% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,362 on Wednesday -- the highest it’s been over the last month. The 7-day death average was 19 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,700 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 549,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.6 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Monday, with 21.2% coverage statewide.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 528,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 117.8 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.6 million have died. More than 66 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

