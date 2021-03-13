Macomb County Health Department expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

Macomb County Health Officer Andrew Cox said this is the next step to ensure all vulnerable population groups can have safe access to the vaccine right here at home.

DETROIT – On Saturday, the Macomb County Health Department announced the expansion of priority groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department has expanded eligibility to now include the following groups:

People aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

Guardians and conservators required by statute to visit and who are actively visiting wards; and, attorneys that are required to attend in-person proceedings who work in close proximity with others that cannot otherwise be conducted virtually.

“We are encouraged to see a number of positive trends with our vaccination strategy here in Macomb County,” said Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel.

“With an ever-growing number of seniors obtaining the vaccine and increased doses being received, we are making the commitment to provide vaccines to individuals who have a disability and legal advocates.”

On Sunday Hackel will make an appearance on Flashpoint along with other regional leaders to discuss crucial issues including vaccine distribution.

Macomb County Health Officer, Andrew Cox, said this is the next step to ensure all vulnerable population groups can have safe access to the vaccine.

”Throughout this pandemic we have worked with public health experts and community advocates to develop the most responsive and equitable vaccine strategy for our community,” said Cox.

Michigan announced Friday that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50-to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

Michigan has reported more than 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Wednesday, with 12.1% coverage statewide.

How to get vaccinated in Macomb County

All eligible individuals are encouraged to visit Macombgov.org and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Central link to verify and obtain all the necessary information to get vaccinated.