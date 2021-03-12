46ºF

Ford Field in Detroit to become mass vaccination site for Metro Detroit

State officials say everyone 16 and up will be eligible for vaccine starting April 5

Shawn Ley
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Joe Biden Administration officially announced Friday morning it will be working with state officials to build a new major Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Detroit.

“I’m pleased to announce the addition of a new FEMA-supported site in Detroit,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. “This site, located at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, has the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day.”

READ: FEMA to convert Ford Field into regional mass vaccination site

It was initially reported in February that officials from FEMA were touring Ford Field and were planning to turn the home of the Detroit Lions into a massive vaccination site.

Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country. Detroit was a COVID hot spot in 2020, but will now help protect thousands against coronavirus.

A mobile vaccine clinic will take 1,000 doses into Detroit’s most underserved neighborhoods.

There is no cost, no insurance is needed and parking will be provided.

Michigan residents who are currently eligible -- 50+ with preexisting conditions -- will be the first to be vaccinated. On March 22, residents who are 16+ with certain medical conditions can be vaccinated and on April 5, all adults become eligible for vaccination.

Local leaders in Metro Detroit said the move to vaccinate at Ford Field is a big deal as counties continue to struggle with the state supply of the vaccine still not meeting demand.

Ford Field will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

“Like so many, I have cried so many tears. My heart has been broken,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence. “I don’t want to lose another person in this community.”

Lawrence said the past year has been devastating as Detroit became a hot spot.

“We have to bring this community back together,” Lawrence said. “Protect lives and move Michigan and Detroit forward.”

The way forward, she said, is the the vaccination site at Ford Field.

She has a message to anyone who is on the fence about the vaccine. She said she told her doctor she was reluctant before she was vaccinated.

“He said, ‘What is your fear?’ and I said, ‘I might get sick,’” Lawrence recalled. “He said, “I can fix sick, I can’t fix dead. I need you to lead. Get your vaccine.’”

RELATED: Here is Michigan’s updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule: Who is eligible and when

