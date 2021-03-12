Ford Field in Detroit to become mass vaccination site for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The Joe Biden Administration officially announced Friday morning it will be working with state officials to build a new major Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Detroit.

“I’m pleased to announce the addition of a new FEMA-supported site in Detroit,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. “This site, located at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, has the ability to administer 6,000 shots per day.”

It was initially reported in February that officials from FEMA were touring Ford Field and were planning to turn the home of the Detroit Lions into a massive vaccination site.

Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country. Detroit was a COVID hot spot in 2020, but will now help protect thousands against coronavirus.

A mobile vaccine clinic will take 1,000 doses into Detroit’s most underserved neighborhoods.

There is no cost, no insurance is needed and parking will be provided.

Michigan residents who are currently eligible -- 50+ with preexisting conditions -- will be the first to be vaccinated. On March 22, residents who are 16+ with certain medical conditions can be vaccinated and on April 5, all adults become eligible for vaccination.

Local leaders in Metro Detroit said the move to vaccinate at Ford Field is a big deal as counties continue to struggle with the state supply of the vaccine still not meeting demand.

Ford Field will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

“Like so many, I have cried so many tears. My heart has been broken,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence. “I don’t want to lose another person in this community.”

Lawrence said the past year has been devastating as Detroit became a hot spot.

“We have to bring this community back together,” Lawrence said. “Protect lives and move Michigan and Detroit forward.”

The way forward, she said, is the the vaccination site at Ford Field.

She has a message to anyone who is on the fence about the vaccine. She said she told her doctor she was reluctant before she was vaccinated.

“He said, ‘What is your fear?’ and I said, ‘I might get sick,’” Lawrence recalled. “He said, “I can fix sick, I can’t fix dead. I need you to lead. Get your vaccine.’”

Vaccine distribution has rapidly increased under the Biden Administration and it’s critical we keep our foot on the gas to ensure Michiganders can get vaccines as soon as possible. I am thrilled that the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act will deliver resources -- that I secured -- directly to the federal vaccination program at Ford Field. There is no question this historic legislation will continue to provide the help needed to get Michigan past this pandemic, and I will continue my efforts to ensure vaccines are widely available. Sen. Gary Peters

The safe and effective vaccine is the best way to protect Michiganders and their families, and it is essential to getting our country back to normal, so that we can all hug our loved ones, get back to work, and send our kids to school safely. I want to thank President Biden and FEMA for the opportunity to build one of the nation’s first community vaccination sites to service the entire Southeast Michigan region. Over one million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated, and this site will help us to reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders who are 16 years or older more quickly. Ramping up vaccine distribution will also help our economy recover faster and help save our small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Let’s get to work, and let’s get it done. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

After a year of tremendous challenges and heartache, the new vaccine site at Ford Field will be a beacon of hope in a community that was hit hard by the devastating impacts of this deadly virus. When we saw this virus targeting Black and Brown communities, Michigan got to work setting up one of the nation’s first task forces to help reduce the staggering, disproportionate rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths in communities of color. As we continue to expand our state’s vaccine program, we must build upon the work that we’ve done in this space to ensure equitable access to this safe and effective vaccine. We can honor the legacies of the those we’ve lost to this virus by ensuring that we all get the vaccine when it is our turn. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

This mass vaccination site will accelerate Michigan’s efforts to reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I am grateful to President Biden and FEMA for selecting Michigan for this site and urge Michiganders to make an appointment to receive their vaccine when it becomes available. The COVID-19 vaccine is our way to defeat the virus and return to normalcy. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

The most important thing we can do now as a community is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible so our lives and our economy can return to normal. Having this new mass vaccination site operated by FEMA will be a significant step forward for our city and our region toward that goal. We will be working closely with FEMA and state officials to make sure vaccines are distributed equitably. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

People in our state have experienced so much this past year - loss, sacrifice, and hardship. The vaccine provides something new – hope. Today’s news means more people will have easier and quicker access to the vaccine so we can bring an end to this pandemic. Sen. Debbie Stabenow