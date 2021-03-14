Newborn babies celebrate 313 Day with Detroit apparel at DMC hospital

Several babies were born at the DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital on March 13, 2021 -- otherwise known as 313 Day. The babies were dressed accordingly in Detroit-themed apparel. Photos provided by the Detroit Medical Center.

DETROIT – The most precious new Detroiters born Saturday were just handed a pretty cool birth date.

The Detroit Medical Center’s Hutzel Women’s Hospital welcomed several newborn Detroiters on Saturday, March 13 -- or, better known as 313 Day in the city.

To commemorate the doubly-special occasion, Pure Detroit helped dress the babies in appropriate gear for their first photographs, decking them out in Detroit-themed clothes and accessories.

You can see photos of the babies below, courtesy of the Detroit Medical Center.

Full Screen 1 / 5 Several babies were born at the Detroit Medical Center Hutzel Women's Hospital on Saturday, March 13, 2021 -- otherwise known as 313 Day. Pure Detroit provided Detroit-themed apparel for all the babies born at the hospital Saturday. The babies were dressed in onesies to celebrate 313 Day to show their pride as new Detroiters.

On behalf of WDIV, welcome to Detroit!

