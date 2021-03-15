More than 62,000 apply for tuition assistance through Michigan Reconnect

LANSING, Mich. – More than 62,000 people have applied to Michigan Reconnect since the program launched on Feb. 2.

Michigan is accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at their local community college or a private training school. The program is called Michigan Reconnect.

The number of applicants jumped last week when 14,000 Michiganders who applied but didn’t qualify for Futures for Frontliners were automatically enrolled for Michigan Reconnect.

“When you add in the 120,000 essential front-line workers who’ve applied for tuition-free college or high school completion, you’re talking about connecting over 180,000 Michiganders to good-paying jobs and businesses with the talent they need to thrive,” Susan Corbin, acting director for the Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity (LEO), said.

Ad

Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan community colleges. It is also available to eligible adults already enrolled in their local community college. The program pays the remaining balance of tuition and mandatory fees after other state and federal financial aid have been applied.

READ: Michigan offers free community college tuition to residents 25 and older -- Here’s how to apply

What is Michigan Reconnect? Who qualifies?

Michigan will help pay for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at their local community college.

If students attend college in the district where they live then tuition is free. If they attend a college in a district where they don’t live, Reconnect pays the in-district part of the situation and the student has to pay the remaining balance.

Ad

To be eligible you have to be at least 25 years old, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma and have not yet completed a college degree.

Click here to learn more.