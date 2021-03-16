Police investigate violent crash in I-94 construction zone in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday at a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 in Detroit near Van Dyke Avenue.

Officials said the driver in a Dodge Challenger was believed to be traveling more than 100 miles per hour before hitting a Chevy Malibu and a utility pole, landing upside down.

Authorities said the driver was transported to a hospital for injuries injures and the people in the Malibu are expected to be OK.

Watch the full report in the video above.

MORE: traffic news