Police investigate violent crash in I-94 construction zone in Detroit

Police say driver was speeding before hitting another vehicle

Tim Pamplin

DETROIT – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Monday at a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 in Detroit near Van Dyke Avenue.

Officials said the driver in a Dodge Challenger was believed to be traveling more than 100 miles per hour before hitting a Chevy Malibu and a utility pole, landing upside down.

Authorities said the driver was transported to a hospital for injuries injures and the people in the Malibu are expected to be OK.

