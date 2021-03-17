Detroit police searching for brother of victim after 13-year-old stabbed

DETROIT – Police are investigating a stabbing on Detroit’s west side involving two brothers.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was stabbed by his 15-year-old brother on Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old fled the scene and the 13-year-old was transported to a hospital.

“The 13-year-old was stabbed by his brother over some type of an argument. EMS has taken the 13-year-old to a nearby area hospital. When he left he had a wound to his abdominal area. We do not have his condition at this time,” Detroit police commander Arnold Williams said. “He was conscious and talking when he left the scene.”

Police said the mother’s boyfriend, another teen and a child were inside the home when the stabbing happened.

READ: More Detroit crime coverage