42ºF

Local News

15-year-old in custody after stabbing 13-year-old brother in Detroit

Police say teen stabbed his brother after a verbal altercation

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Stabbing
,
Wayne County
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Crime
,
Crime News
,
Local Crime
,
Non-Fatal Stabbing
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

DETROIT – Police said a 15-year-old boy has been located and is now in custody after he stabbed his 13-year-old brother Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

PREVIOUS: Detroit police searching for brother of victim after 13-year-old stabbed

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. in the 12700 block of Asbury Park. Detroit police said that during a verbal altercation, the 15-year-old stabbed his brother.

He fled the scene, and his brother was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the weapon was also recovered.

READ: More Detroit crime coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: