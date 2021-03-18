15-year-old in custody after stabbing 13-year-old brother in Detroit

DETROIT – Police said a 15-year-old boy has been located and is now in custody after he stabbed his 13-year-old brother Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. in the 12700 block of Asbury Park. Detroit police said that during a verbal altercation, the 15-year-old stabbed his brother.

He fled the scene, and his brother was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the weapon was also recovered.

