Former Detroit-area union treasurer charged, accused of embezzling close to $50K

DETROIT – A Detroit woman has been charged after she was accused of stealing money from the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO branch and Laborers International Hall of Fame (LIHOF).

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 61-year-old Cathy Long has been charged with two counts embezzlement by an agent or trustee -- $20,000 or more, but less that $50,000, three counts of uttering and publishing, using a computer to commit a crime, and larceny of $20,000 or more.

Prosecutors said Long served as treasurer of the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO branch and LIHOF, allegedly embezzling close to $50,000.

A July 2018 financial review of accounting records revealed several unauthorized payments made to Long over the years.

Prosecutors said that in 2018, representatives of the AFL-CIO and LIHOF reported embezzlement to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, leading to an investigation. Between March 2015 and July 2018, Long allegedly “used her position as treasurer to falsify an accounting computer program, forging names of authorized signers on checks and manufacturing documents to give the appearance of legitimate expenditures.”

“The money trail always talks. It never ceases to amaze me the level of hubris that alleged embezzlers have,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The evidence in this case will show that this trusted defendant continually helped herself to large portions of money that was not hers to steal.”

