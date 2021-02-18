Hazel Park detective arraigned on charges of embezzlement, conducting criminal enterprise

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A former detective with the Hazel Park Police Department faced a judge Thursday on suspicion of stealing money meant to help the department.

Sean Boucher, 45, of Warren, is accused of embezzling more than $65,000 in public asset forfeiture funds.

It took several years for the case to make it to Thursday’s arraignment. Boucher had been under the investigation of the FBI for a while and their findings suggest there’s a clear breach of public trust.

He was was arraigned Thursday morning on the following charges:

Seven counts of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by 20 years’ imprisonment and/or $100,000

Embezzlement of between $50,000 and $100,0000, a felony punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment and/or $25,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater

Five counts of embezzlement by a public official of more than $50, a 10-year felony or $5,000.

Boucher was given a $50,000 personal bond, but he is required to hand over his passport and can’t leave the state of Michigan.

