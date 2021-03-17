Southfield residents voice frustrations with school’s decision to cut down trees to add bus exit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield residents living in a subdivision are voicing their frustrations with a decision made by Southfield Public Schools.

The subdivision sits behind the bus yard for Southfield High School. There is a small strip of land with trees.

“There’s a lot of trees. It’s a wooded area. A gorgeous cul-de-sac at the end of the street and a lot of people use it for walking,” resident Camille Johnson said.

The school decided to use the area as an emergency exit road for its bus depot. The city of Southfield owned the land, but the district had a lawyer tell City Council that it would take the land through eminent domain.

“It’s not a good look for one branch of government or another to be suiting another and we just didn’t feel -- that we didn’t think it would prevail and the school district can have the easement,” Southfield Mayor Ken Silver said.

Ad

Trees are expected to be cut down. Residents weren’t alerted to the situation until after the council accepted the district’s $800 check for the easement. They are unhappy with the development and discussing their next move.

READ: More local news