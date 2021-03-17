Wyandotte welcomes St. Patrick’s Day visitors to open container ‘social district’

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – March 17 marks St. Patrick Day, and although the bars aren’t packed as previous years, Wyandotte is allowing several bars in a new social district to follow the new open container rules so customers can drink while still being socially distant.

“Gov. Whitmer and the state of Michigan created the social district law so that people can get out and enjoy the small businesses, local districts that really need the business,” said Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority Director Joseph Gruber

Gruber says it won’t be a free for all in the streets with alcohol as drinkers have to stay on the designated sidewalk and path as well as follow other rules.

READ: Metro Detroit bars optimistic for St. Patrick’s Day sales

“The social district has very specific boundaries, very specific operating hours and very specific license establishments that are allowed to participate in the social district,” Gruber said.

One of the handful of bars participating is Captain’s. Owner Rick DeSana is calling it a breath of fresh air.

“It’s pretty good. Obviously it’s trial by error. We’re just kinda starting it out,” DeSana said.

Those partaking in St. Patrick’s Day festivities can agree.

“We’re pretty excited because we’re finally able to move out around. We want to get a drink here, we can move down to another bar and just explore but, especially with people that haven’t been around here,” said Chris Lakomy.

“We’re anticipating a really exciting spring and summer here in Wyandotte and the social district is just one of the many that makes Wyandotte the place to come visit,” Gruber said.

Five bars are currently participating with a chance of seven others joining by the end of the month.

Social district bar hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Wyandotte Social District.