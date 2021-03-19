CDC expected to change school social distancing guidelines to 3 feet

An announcement could come as early as Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether to update the distance between students in classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet.

“I think that likely will happen. It was a good study in the state of Massachusetts in which kids who were wearing masks, they looked at 3 feet versus 6 feet and there really found no difference. So, the CDC is analyzing that data very carefully right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president.

That’s one piece of research that comes as schools try to get back to in-person learning but are finding it impossible while keeping kids 6-feet apart.

“And so, that was the first study we had seen that looked at 3 feet versus 6 feet indeed because 6 feet has been such a challenge there. Science has leaned in and there are now emerging studies on the question between 3 feet and 6 feet,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. “I’m aware of several that will be released in the next several days. And we are actively looking at our guidance to update it, to address that science.”

Michigan’s protocols are currently 6 feet but as students have returned to the classroom, many have already been bending the rules.

At a recent West Bloomfield School District board meeting, members spoke about guidance they’ve been getting from the Oakland County Health Department that said it was safe to let students be at a 3-foot distance.

