200 students in quarantine as Oxford High School returns to virtual learning amid COVID outbreak

OXFORD, Mich. – A COVID-19 outbreak has forced Oxford High School to return to virtual learning as 200 students are being quarantined, school officials confirm.

The shift to remote learning is in effect through this week, and officials hope to return to in-person instruction on March 22, according to the school website.

“This week marks one year since the onset of the pandemic and we are all growing weary of the protocols and restrictions,” a message on the school website reads. “Our current situation should serve as a reminder to us to remain vigilant as we are still in a precarious situation endeavoring to maintain face-to-face instruction in all our schools. We can do this, stay the course!”

The website cites 18 active student cases and one active staff case in the district. Of those student cases, one is at Daniel Axford Elementary, six are at Oxford Middle School and 11 are at Oxford High School, the data shows.

The active staff case is at Daniel Axford Elementary, according to the website.

There are exactly 201 Oxford High School students -- 10% of the student population -- quarantining due to potential exposure to a school-related case, according to the data. Daniel Axford Elementary has four students quarantining, and Oxford Middle School has 64.

Three Oxford Middle School staff members are under quarantine due to potential exposure in a school-related case, the website says.

Quarantine numbers don’t include anyone who was exposed to cases outside of school environments, according to the district.