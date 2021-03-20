Young child riding a 4-wheeler hit by a car and killed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A child riding a four-wheeler on Detroit’s east side was struck by a car and killed Saturday.

According to authorities, it happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Andover Street and Lantz Avenue, just east of John R.

Police said the boy was 8 or 9 years old and was struck by a man driving a Dodge Charger the wrong way down a one-way street.

Both the driver and passenger in the Dodge Charge were taken into police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

