9-year-old boy killed in Detroit by car driving wrong direction on one-way street

DETROIT – A child riding a four-wheeler on Detroit’s east side was struck by a car and killed Saturday.

“I really can’t feel right now,” said Sophfronia Dalton. “My baby is not here.”

Dalton is grieving the loss of her 9-year-old son, Mai’Juan Calderian.

“He had his life snuffed out of him today. Riding his four-wheeler down the street when he was hit by a car,” said Sophronia Dalton.

Police said that happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Andover Street on Detroit’s east side.

Michael Pope heard and saw it all.

“I saw the guy come up the one-way,” Pope recalled. “It looked like a police car. It hit my neighbor’s son.”

Police said the driver of the black Dodge Charger kept going, but was stopped by neighbors just up the street. There were pieces of the four-wheeler stuck under the front of the car.

“People driving down the streets speeding in these race cars, SRTs, Chargers and Challengers,” Dalton said. “They ran my son down like that and tried to keep going.”

Dalton said he loved cooking, video games and cars. She just bought him the four-wheeler as an early birthday present. He asked her to go outside and ride it because it was warm. But now, she said he won’t have a chance to enjoy the gift and that’s what hurts the most.

“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody. Nobody. My baby, I love you so much,” Dalton said. “He was my baby. I love him so much. Y’all pray for me, man. I need y’all to pray for me.”

Mai’Juan would have turned 10 next month.

Police arrested the driver and passenger of that Charger at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

